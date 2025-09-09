Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 5.61% fall in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24853. The Sensex is at 81080.89, up 0.36%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.96% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54186.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 970.05, down 0.05% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 17.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 5.61% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers trade with decent gains; Nifty trades above 24,850 mark

Marico launches Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Jio Financial Services and Allianz incorporate JV - Allianz Jio Reinsurance

TCS joins hands with CEA to develop intelligent robotics solutions for real-world applications

TCS partners with CEA

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

