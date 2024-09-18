Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Living gains as arm acquires Christy Home

Welspun Living gains as arm acquires Christy Home

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Welspun Living added 2.47% to Rs 182.35 after its subsidiary, Welspun USA Inc has approved acquisition and investment of $300,000 in, a newly incorporated company, Christy Home Inc on 17 September 2024.
Welspun incorporated Christy Home with equity share capital of $300,000 consisting of 300 ordinary shares of $1,000 each. The company said that it will carry on the business of trading in home textiles products of Christy brand in USA.
Welspun India is a leading manufacturer of wide range of home textile products, mainly terry towels, bed linen products and rugs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported 14.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 185.51 crore on 16.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,536.49 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

China heliport

China builds new heliport near LAC, raising security concerns for India

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Rahul faces threat to life, alleges Raut over remarks by BJP lawmakers

Diamond

Diamond sector faces severe crisis with factory closures, job losses: GTRI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 350 pts down, Nifty near 25,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 200 pts down, Nifty tests 25,350

Gold, Gold jewellery

Opportunities emerging for India's gems & jewellery in Middle East: GJEPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon