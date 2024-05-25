WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 68.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 18.01 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 68.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 68.50% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.