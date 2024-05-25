Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 68.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 18.01 crore
Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 68.50% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 68.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.0118.70 -4 68.7592.09 -25 OPM %21.1019.36 -20.0415.03 - PBDT3.973.86 3 14.1414.04 1 PBT1.781.34 33 5.664.65 22 NP1.093.46 -68 3.875.84 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 15.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 96.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Incap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 629.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon