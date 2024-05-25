Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 629.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.42% to Rs 278.46 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 210.63% to Rs 63.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 788.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 682.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals rose 629.73% to Rs 43.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.42% to Rs 278.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.