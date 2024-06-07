West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co consolidated net profit rises 56.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 417.90% to Rs 108.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 29705.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27886.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co rose 56.54% to Rs 84.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 5766.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5766.486136.8029705.2427886.75-5.32-2.120.960.65632.35377.642251.151314.8192.7261.40124.1228.1584.9454.26108.8121.01