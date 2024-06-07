Business Standard
Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 176.32% to Rs 4.20 crore
Net profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.32% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.59% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.07% to Rs 12.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.201.52 176 12.945.88 120 OPM %56.4347.37 -43.5953.57 - PBDT0.580.36 61 2.241.30 72 PBT0.490.34 44 2.041.22 67 NP0.280.25 12 1.540.93 66
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

