Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 176.32% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.32% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.59% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.07% to Rs 12.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
