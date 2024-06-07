Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 11.41 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 42.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.4112.1942.8547.345.355.093.624.730.540.551.151.850.420.470.651.340.320.370.491.26