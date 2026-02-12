West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 1049.78 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 58.16% to Rs 26.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 1049.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1015.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1049.781015.857.318.13110.65142.0247.3088.8926.8664.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News