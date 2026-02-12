Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 187.01% to Rs 18.34 crore

Net Loss of Mysore Petro Chemicals reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 187.01% to Rs 18.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.346.39 187 OPM %-23.12-18.78 -PBDT-2.333.53 PL PBT-2.423.44 PL NP-1.91-6.21 69

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

