Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 88.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.13% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Escorp Asset Management declined 88.47% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 90.13% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.0510.6491.4399.341.2710.901.2710.901.069.19

