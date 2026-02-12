ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.440.3311.3615.150.050.050.040.030.040.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News