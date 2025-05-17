Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 428.58 croreNet profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.82% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 428.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.94% to Rs 65.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1725.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1685.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales428.58401.64 7 1725.721685.77 2 OPM %5.8210.91 -6.958.66 - PBDT25.5938.59 -34 111.63129.53 -14 PBT18.9732.77 -42 87.84108.29 -19 NP14.0824.20 -42 65.1380.35 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content