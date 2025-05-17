Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 33.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 73.02 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 33.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.53% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.92% to Rs 249.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales73.0257.02 28 249.37169.73 47 OPM %8.7514.28 -9.1911.22 - PBDT6.578.59 -24 24.8520.41 22 PBT5.988.31 -28 23.1219.41 19 NP4.216.35 -34 16.9715.08 13

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

