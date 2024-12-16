Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 191 points or 0.71% at 26890.39 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.53%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.14%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.9%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.75%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.41%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 1.28%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.11%) turned up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 245.1 or 0.43% at 57202.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.77 points or 0.5% at 16509.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.8 points or 0.48% at 24650.5.

More From This Section

Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks slide

Board of Insolation Green Energy approves land allotment proposal from Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

Board of Insolation Green Energy approves land allotment proposal from Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

Enviro Infra jumps 16% in three sessions; hits record high

Enviro Infra jumps 16% in three sessions; hits record high

Prism Johnson announces change in senior management

Prism Johnson announces change in senior management

Bharat Global Developers completes Rs 300-cr FCC project for Reliance Industries

Bharat Global Developers completes Rs 300-cr FCC project for Reliance Industries

The BSE Sensex index was down 397.85 points or 0.48% at 81735.27.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 1763 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

President Murmu pays homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

LIVE news: President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts lower at 81,780; Nifty at 24,670; IT, Metal drag; Midcaps gain

Mercedes

We must win back market share, rethink strategy: Mercedes-Benz labour chief

china Flag, China

hina's Instagram-like Xiaohongshu making inroads with e-commerce sales

Donald Trump

Journalists anticipate renewed hostility toward work under new Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon