Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wipro announced that its acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN has been completed, following the completion of relevant regulatory approvals. The DTS acquisition was originally announced on 21 August 2025, and with the successful closure of the deal, DTS will begin operating as part of Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line.

The acquisition of DTS marks a significant milestone in Wipro's commitment to advance AI capabilities, engineering innovation, and research & development (R&D) excellence.

DTS brings to Wipro deep product engineering and digital transformation services capabilities, combined with strong expertise in embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering, and customer experience platforms. The acquisition will unite DTS' capabilities with Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered expertise, while seamlessly integrating HARMAN's AI solutions with Wipro Intelligenceour AI-powered suite of platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. This will enable Wipro to deliver truly differentiated and connected next-generation experiences and reinforce its standing as a global leader in engineering services.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon