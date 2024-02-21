Wipro expands collaboration with Intel Foundry

To advance chip design innovation in processor technology

The global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent annually from 2023 to 2032. This collaboration between Wipro and Intel Foundry is designed to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing, as companies race to roll out generative AI-enabled products.

Wipro's design services strength paired with Intel Foundry's manufacturing prowess will enable clients, especially across heavy industries, such as automotive, industrial, and telecommunications sectors, to leverage Gen AI-driven designs and foundry services to drive ongoing innovation.

Wipro announced an expanded collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation. As the key Design Services and Alliance Partner, Wipro will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of Intel's most advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node.