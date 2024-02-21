Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Wipro expands collaboration with Intel Foundry

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
To advance chip design innovation in processor technology
Wipro announced an expanded collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation. As the key Design Services and Alliance Partner, Wipro will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of Intel's most advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node.
The global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent annually from 2023 to 2032. This collaboration between Wipro and Intel Foundry is designed to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing, as companies race to roll out generative AI-enabled products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Wipro's design services strength paired with Intel Foundry's manufacturing prowess will enable clients, especially across heavy industries, such as automotive, industrial, and telecommunications sectors, to leverage Gen AI-driven designs and foundry services to drive ongoing innovation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AMD Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares rise

Thermax gains on inking pact with Flowtech Co to manufacture poly carboxylate ether products

Satin Creditcare Network opens branches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Bondada Engg bags Rs 5 cr order from Sundrops Energia

Hindalco, ZEEL, ONGC, Ramkrishna Forgings in spotlight

US Market falls on mixed results from Walmart, Home Depot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon