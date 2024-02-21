Hindalco, ZEEL, ONGC, Ramkrishna Forgings in spotlight

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company clarified that it is not involved in any negotiations in relation to the Sony merger deal.

ONGC: The board approved a joint venture for compressed biogas plants with a seed equity contribution worth up to Rs 10 crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has secured $220 million contract to supply to light vehicle segment across North America.

Wipro: The IT major and IBM expand partnership to offer new ai services and support to clients.

Granules India: The company extended a corporate guarantee to State Bank of India for securing the term loan facility its Indian subsidiary

Swan Energy: The Rs 4,000 crore QIP opened on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 703.29 per share.

Union Bank of India: The lender approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 142.78 per share

Varun Beverages: The company and PepsiCo Inc entered into an exclusive snacks appointment agreement to manufacture and package cheetos in the territory of Morocco as per details in the attached disclosure.

MAX Healthcare: The company acquired 99.90% equity stake in Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital and became a subsidiary of the Company

DLF: The company unit has acquired land parcels in Gurugram, Haryana for Rs 1,241 crore, enabling partial redemption of bonds for Rs 775 crore. The companys unit has completed the registration and transfer of the first tranche of land parcels

Minda Corp: Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of an 8.8% stake in Pricol

Ashok Leyland: The company will set up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC: NTPC Green Energy signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam, which includes the construction of a production facility for 1,200 tonnes per day.

Hindalco Industries: The company's wholly-owned American subsidiary Novelis Inc, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the U.S. SEC