Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science

Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

To collaborate on research and innovation in frontier technologies

Wipro announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies. The organizations aim to accelerate breakthroughs in areas like agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum safe solutions, to help enterprises build more secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations.

This alliance is amplified by the capabilities of the Wipro Innovation Networka cornerstone of the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions, platforms and transformative offerings to drive co-innovation, accelerate enterprise transformation, and deliver scalable AI solutions.

 

Under the agreement, Wipro and IISc will establish a joint research program focused on quantum computing, advanced AI models, secure digital infrastructure, and new approaches to autonomous networks. The program will bring together senior faculty, researchers, and scientists from IISc with Wipro's engineers, architects, and technologists. This collaboration will enhance Wipro's ability to deliver next-generation AI-powered capabilities across sectors such as telecom, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

