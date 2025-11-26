Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.85%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.85%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied amid expectations of more Fed rate cuts. The Nikkei average jumped 1.85 percent to 49,559.07 while the broader Topix index closed up 1.96 percent at 3,355.50.

The yen edged up following reports the Bank of Japan was preparing markets for a possible interest rate hike as soon as next month.

SoftBank Group shares surged 5.7 percent after the technology investor said Ampere has become its wholly owned subsidiary.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 2 percent and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing added 1.8 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China benchmark slips 0.15%

China benchmark slips 0.15%

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon