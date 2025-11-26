Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.06% at 10280.7 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.39%, JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.81% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 3.53%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 8.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.79% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.24% to close at 26205.3 while the SENSEX increased 1.21% to close at 85609.51 today.

INR ends marginally lower as positive local equities limit downside

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.85%

China benchmark slips 0.15%

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

