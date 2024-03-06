Wipro, REC, Zomato, IRCTC at centrestage

Wipro: General Motors (GM), global automotive supplier Magna, and Wipro have teamed up to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software. The platform, called SDVerse, aims to revolutionize the automotive software sourcing and procurement process by providing a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software.

REC: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 16 March 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of 3rd interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24.

Zomato: China's Ant Group's arm Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte is reportedly likely to sell up to 2% stake (17.64 crore shares) in Zomato for Rs 2,800 crore through a block deal. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 159.4 per share, as per reports.

Havells India: The company is planning to expand its existing product portfolio with the introduction of Kitchen Appliances such as Cooktops, Hobs, Chimneys and other built-in appliances, into it. The new venture is expected to bring benefits of synergies of business with its existing range of small domestic appliances.

IRCTC: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IRCTC and Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) to provide preordered meals to passengers of Indian Railways through IRCTC e-Catering Services. As per the MOU, this service will be made available initially on Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam & Bhubaneswar stations and the number of stations may be increased / decreased on mutual agreement during the currency of Proof of Concept (PoC).

JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Five (JSW Renew Five), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy (JSW Neo) and step down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) for the first project of 250 MW / 500 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System out of the total awarded project capacity of 500MW /1,000MWh with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

