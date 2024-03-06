Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Market headed for subdued opening

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 8 points at the opening bell.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Wednesday, mirroring a tech slide on Wall Street led by Apple, following a report that iPhone sales dropped in China. A report showed iPhone sales plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024. Investors monitored shares of Apple suppliers in Taiwan and South Korea.
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday as market participants eyed upcoming economic data and central bank actions. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress. In his semiannual testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, he is reportedly expected to double down on his message that theres no rush to cut rates.
US services industry growth slowed a bit in February. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its non-manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.6 last month from 53.4 in January.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the domestic stock market closed slightly lower on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 195.16 points or 0.26% to 73,677.13. The Nifty 50 index declined 49.30 points or 0.22% to 22,356.30.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 574.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,834.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 March, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU bank shares advance

US Stocks retreats ahead of Fed testimony

Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Marble City India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon