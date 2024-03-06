Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Tata Technologies said that its nomination and remuneration committee has approved the appointment of S. Sukanya as chief operating officer (COO).

Sukanya joins the company from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) where she was working as senior vice president and chief information officer and during her more than 33years stint at TCS, she made valuable contributions to various leadership roles in the company.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Tata Technologies reported 6.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 160.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 1,289.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.19% to end at Rs 1075.45 on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.

