Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wockhardt rose 1.87% to Rs 1,498.35, extending its rally for a second straight session.

The stock has now surged 21.47% over two days, powered by the US FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the breakthrough antibiotic Zaynich.

The approval marks a landmark moment as it is the first time an Indian pharmaceutical company has had an NDA for a completely new chemical entity accepted by the US regulator. Zaynich, built on a novel β-lactam enhancer mechanism, has also received Fast Track status for its potential to address urgent medical needs. With over a decade of research behind it, the drug has demonstrated strong efficacy against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogens and has already helped critically ill patients in India and the US through compassionate use. The acceptance reflects confidence in Wockhardt's scientific depth and its global-standard development program.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-infective solutions. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 22 crore a year earlier, while net sales declined 3.34% YoY to Rs 782 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.34 crore

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.34 crore

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon