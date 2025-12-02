Wockhardt jumps 21% in two days on US FDA nod for Zaynich NDA

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Wockhardt rose 1.87% to Rs 1,498.35, extending its rally for a second straight session.The stock has now surged 21.47% over two days, powered by the US FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for the breakthrough antibiotic Zaynich.
The approval marks a landmark moment as it is the first time an Indian pharmaceutical company has had an NDA for a completely new chemical entity accepted by the US regulator. Zaynich, built on a novel β-lactam enhancer mechanism, has also received Fast Track status for its potential to address urgent medical needs. With over a decade of research behind it, the drug has demonstrated strong efficacy against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogens and has already helped critically ill patients in India and the US through compassionate use. The acceptance reflects confidence in Wockhardt's scientific depth and its global-standard development program.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-infective solutions. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 22 crore a year earlier, while net sales declined 3.34% YoY to Rs 782 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content