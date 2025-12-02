Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2025.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4209.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 114.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.94% to Rs.97.24. Volumes stood at 36.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 232.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.303.60. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20245 shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.3,562.00. Volumes stood at 15705 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 17.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.08% to Rs.404.85. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 143.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.00% to Rs.1,501.70. Volumes stood at 131.92 lakh shares in the last session.
