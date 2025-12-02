Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.34 crore

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.34 crore

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Ministry of Finance has noted in a statement that the gross enrolment under Atal Pension Yojana crossed 8.34 crore as of 31st October 2025. Women constitute 48 per cent of total subscribers, reflecting significant participation by female beneficiaries across the country and the female gross enrolments under APY is 4,04,41,135 which is 48% of the total enrolment, the ministry noted. Launched in May 2015, APY aims to build a universal social security system for citizens, particularly workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme is open to individuals aged 18 to 40 years who have a savings bank or post-office account. Subscribers receive pension benefits after turning 60, and benefits are expected to begin disbursal from 2035 onward.

 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

