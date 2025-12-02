Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With effect from 01 January 2026

Siemens announced change in senior management as under:

1. Dr. Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari will cease to be the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025, as she has decided to leave the Company to pursue opportunities outside of Siemens.

2. Sabine Schneider is appointed as the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.

3. Rajiv Suri will cease to be the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025 as he is superannuating from the Company.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares rise as US stocks dip, tech and financials lead gains

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Apollo Micro up 3% on getting defence aircraft manufacturing licence

Wipro

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions unit for $375 mn

share market

Nomura backs Indian AMCs amid retail surge; Nippon Life, HDFC AMC top picks

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit

Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

4. Sweta Praharaj is appointed as the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.

5. Categorisation of Head - Strategy & Sustainability as Senior Management, effective 1 January 2026. The current Head of Strategy & Sustainability of the Company is Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Pulls Back as Dow Drops 427 Points, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Slide Amid Profit Taking and Economic Caution

Wall Street Pulls Back as Dow Drops 427 Points, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Slide Amid Profit Taking and Economic Caution

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Bharat Dynamics gains on securing additional defence orders worth Rs 2,462 cr

Bharat Dynamics gains on securing additional defence orders worth Rs 2,462 cr

Hero MotoCorp posts 31% YoY increase in November two-wheeler sales

Hero MotoCorp posts 31% YoY increase in November two-wheeler sales

NMDC iron ore production jumps 11% YoY in November 2025

NMDC iron ore production jumps 11% YoY in November 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon