Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Wonderla Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales rise 18.95% to Rs 80.15 crore

Net loss of Wonderla Holidays reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 80.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.1567.38 19 OPM %9.33-1.62 -PBDT15.732.53 522 PBT-2.00-12.09 83 NP-1.7514.72 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

