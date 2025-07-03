Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
ABD Maestro (ABDM) the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has emerged victorious at the prestigious International Whisky Competition 2025 held in Las Vegas, USA.

Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky clinched 1st Place in the Best Blended Indian Whisky 2025 category, cementing its position as a trailblazer in India's evolving spirits' landscape. Sterling Reserve Blend 7 from the stables of ABD also won a laurel in the same category.

Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABDM commented, "The recognition for Woodburn's Indian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2025 goes beyond the awards themselves. It reflects a broader shift in how Indian spirits are being perceived on the global stage. Woodburns is a blend of 3 Indian malts whiskies and represents the power of bold exploration. This recognition reinforces our commitment to shaping that story, in India and around the world."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Tata Power dips after arbitration tribunal partially rules in favour of Kleros

Baazar Style Retail revenue rises 37% in Q1 FY26 to Rs 371 crore

RBI has barred banks and NBFCs from charging pre-payment penalties on floating-rate business loans

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

