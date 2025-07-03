Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky clinched 1st Place in the Best Blended Indian Whisky 2025 category, cementing its position as a trailblazer in India's evolving spirits' landscape. Sterling Reserve Blend 7 from the stables of ABD also won a laurel in the same category.
Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABDM commented, "The recognition for Woodburn's Indian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2025 goes beyond the awards themselves. It reflects a broader shift in how Indian spirits are being perceived on the global stage. Woodburns is a blend of 3 Indian malts whiskies and represents the power of bold exploration. This recognition reinforces our commitment to shaping that story, in India and around the world."
