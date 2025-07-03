Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 3.02% to Rs 269.85 after the company reported a 1% year-on-year increase in overall disbursements at Rs 12,800 crore for the first quarter.Business assets stood at Rs 1,21,800 crore as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a 15% YoY growth. The collection efficiency improved to 95% in Q1 FY26, up from 94% in the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2025, Stage-3 assets were in the range of 3.8% to 3.9%, compared to 3.7% in the previous quarter and 3.6% in the corresponding quarter last year. Stage-2 assets were in the range of 5.8% to 5.9%, compared to 5.4% quarter-on-quarter and 6.1% year-on-year.
"The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 9,600 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), a part of the Mahindra Group, is an NBFC primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and SME financing.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 9.02% to Rs 563.14 crore on a 14.54% increase in total income to Rs 4,245.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content