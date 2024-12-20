Business Standard

Work orders amounting to Rs 1.64 lakh crore under Smart Cities Mission

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs stated in a latest update that as on 15.11.2024, under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), work orders have been issued in 8,066 projects amounting to ₹1,64,669 crore, of which 7,352 projects (i.e. 91% of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,47,366 crore have been completed, as per the data provided by 100 Smart Cities. Some of the key achievements of SCM observed in improving urban living standards, safety, and public services include, inter-alia, Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) at all 100 smart cities, 84,000 CCTV surveillance cameras, 1,884 emergency call boxes, more than 3,000 public address systems, more than 1,740 kms of smart roads, 713 kms of cycle tracks, 17,026 kms of water supply system being monitored through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, more than 66 cities are managing Solid Waste Management with increased usage of technology, around 9,194 vehicles have been Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled for Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), more than 9,433 smart classrooms and 41 Digital Libraries have been developed, 172 e-health centers and clinics developed and 152 health ATMs have been installed.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

