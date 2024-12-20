Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 5.31 times

Transrail Lighting IPO subscribed 5.31 times

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 7.38 crore shares as against 1.39 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Transrail Lighting received 7,38,94,750 bids for shares as against 1,39,16,742 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (20 December 2024). The issue was subscribed 5.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 December 2024 and it will close on 23 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 410 and 432 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10,160,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The entire portion of OFS is by promoters, i.e., Ajanma Holdings.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 250 crore will be used to meet the working capital requirement, Rs 90.725 crore for funding capital expenditure, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Transrail Lighting on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, raised Rs 245.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 56.93 lakh shares at Rs 432 each to 19 anchor investors.

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 20

Tech wrap Dec 20: ChatGPT on Mac, Gemini 2.0 reasoning model, Samsung sale

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

Om Prakash Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 16: Movie enters 3rd week, eyes 2000 cr

Transrail Lighting (TLL), promoted by Digambar Chunnilal Bagde, is an Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

The company operates as an EPC service provider and as a supplier of engineered products in the power transmission and distribution segment. It has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical since its inception, along with comprehensive and extensive projects. It has a power T&D project execution footprint in 58 countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Finland, Poland, Nicaragua, etc., including turnkey EPCs or supply projects.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.74 crore and sales of Rs 915.78 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mamata Machinery IPO subscribed 37.75 times

Mamata Machinery IPO subscribed 37.75 times

Ventive Hospitality IPO subscribed 71%

Ventive Hospitality IPO subscribed 71%

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscribed 6.98 times

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscribed 6.98 times

Carraro India IPO subscribed 9%

Carraro India IPO subscribed 9%

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 1.43 times

Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 1.43 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon