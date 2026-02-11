Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Grasim Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 174.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Grasim Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 174.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 10431.76 crore

Net Loss of Grasim Industries reported to Rs 174.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 168.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 10431.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8120.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10431.768120.28 28 OPM %4.593.33 -PBDT345.72190.67 81 PBT-192.88-230.41 16 NP-174.44-168.65 -3

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

