XTGlobal secures cloud engineering and services contract from U.S. State Govt.

XTGlobal Infotech announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year Cloud Engineering and Technical Services program for a U.S. State Government technology authority. The agreement carries an initial two-year term with three additional one-year renewal options, creating a potential five-year contracting framework.

Based on the breadth of services contemplated under the program and its multi-year structure, XTGlobal estimates the aggregate addressable opportunity across the qualified vendor pool could be in the range of USD $50 million to $100 million over the potential five-year period.

Technology requirements under the program will be issued across multiple initiatives through the qualified vendor pool, with XTGlobal eligible to compete for individual engagements as they are released.

The program encompasses a broad range of next-generation technology capabilities, with Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Generative Al at the forefront, alongside Data Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud Security, FinOps, automation and other advanced technical services.

Under the multi-year contracting framework, participating state government entities will issue individual technology requirements as needs arise. As a qualified technology partner, XTGlobal will have the opportunity to compete for these engagements throughout the contract period, creating a pathway to pursue projects spanning cloud modernization, Al and Generative Al solutions, data platforms, application transformation, intelligent automation and other specialized technology initiatives.