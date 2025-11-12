Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.080.68 59 OPM %1.855.88 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.03 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

