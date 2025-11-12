Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.080.68 59 OPM %1.855.88 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.03 -33
