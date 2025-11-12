Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 36.73% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.596.79 27 OPM %92.0887.63 -PBDT7.915.96 33 PBT7.915.96 33 NP6.034.41 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the September 2025 quarter

GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 114.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 114.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon