Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.83% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.83% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.5630.18 -95 OPM %26.2810.74 -PBDT0.413.24 -87 PBT0.413.24 -87 NP0.302.40 -88
