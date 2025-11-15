Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.53% to Rs 72.26 croreNet profit of Vertoz rose 3.35% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 72.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.2663.65 14 OPM %14.4310.73 -PBDT11.299.49 19 PBT8.027.08 13 NP6.796.57 3
