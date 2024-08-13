Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 65.04 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 65.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.65.0452.376.981.494.451.642.04-0.371.95-0.32