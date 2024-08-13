Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 105.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.47% to Rs 74.03 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 105.03% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.47% to Rs 74.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.0341.48 78 OPM %24.3325.94 -PBDT16.859.50 77 PBT16.278.96 82 NP13.866.76 105
