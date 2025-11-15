Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 51.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.11% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 51.77% to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.8815.20 -2 OPM %1.282.04 -PBDT20.6642.60 -52 PBT20.6442.58 -52 NP20.4242.34 -52
