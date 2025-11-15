Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1363.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 241.95 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 1363.89% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 241.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.95207.80 16 OPM %0.912.10 -PBDT5.648.94 -37 PBT4.787.47 -36 NP5.270.36 1364
