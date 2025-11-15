Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 14.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 9.23 croreNet profit of Samyak International rose 14.46% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.237.14 29 OPM %20.5925.63 -PBDT1.621.61 1 PBT0.47-0.05 LP NP0.950.83 14
