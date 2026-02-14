Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 484.16 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 3.07% to Rs 27.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 484.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 452.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.484.16452.789.577.9845.8040.1435.4235.2127.5126.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News