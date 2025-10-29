Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.93%

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Energy index closed up 1.93% at 36347.95 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 10.79%, Reliance Power Ltd added 6.00% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 5.55%. The Nifty Energy index is down 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 1.73% and Nifty Metal index added 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.45% to close at 26053.9 while the SENSEX added 0.44% to close at 84997.13 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

NIIT Learning Systems partners with Litmos

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Nifty November futures trade at premium

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

