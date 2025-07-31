Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yasho Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yasho Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 198.64 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 198.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 174.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales198.64174.46 14 OPM %16.8613.38 -PBDT18.939.68 96 PBT5.75-2.04 LP NP3.64-2.46 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.30% in the June 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 1515.38% in the June 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 1515.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon