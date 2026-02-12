Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 16.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 256.82 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online declined 16.68% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 256.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.256.82235.268.765.7623.7417.4612.8010.088.3410.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News