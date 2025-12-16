Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened past 155 per $ on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of the Bank of Japans policy meeting, where markets widely expect a 25 basis point rate hike to 0.75%. The move would reinforce Japans gradual shift toward tighter monetary settings. Elsewhere, global markets are bracing for a busy week of central bank decisions. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are also due to announce policy outcomes, with investors watching for guidance on the timing and pace of future rate moves. The yens gains were supported by firm domestic data, with inflation remaining above historical levels and business confidence improving. Alongside the BOJ, these decisions are expected to shape currency and bond market sentiment, as policymakers balance easing inflation trends against still-fragile growth outlooks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 425 pts; IT shares tumble

Sensex slides 425 pts; IT shares tumble

India business output continues to rise sharply, but growth eases to ten-month low

India business output continues to rise sharply, but growth eases to ten-month low

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon