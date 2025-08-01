Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 99.80% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 99.80% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.0315.21 -100 OPM %-633.332.37 -PBDT-0.220.48 PL PBT-0.350.43 PL NP-0.160.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

