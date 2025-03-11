Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said that its board has approved the appointment of Ajit Pratap Singh as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 24 March 2025.

Ajit Pratap Singh holds a B.Sc. and LLB from Kanpur universities, an M.Sc. in Finance, a PG Diploma in Business Administration, and a Strategic Management program from IIM Kashipur. He is also a certified management accountant and a member of several professional bodies. Singh has previously worked with companies such as Transrail Lighting, OPG Power Generation, Vedanta Aluminium, and JSW Bengal Steel.

Furthermore, Sandeep Mathew will cease to be the interim CFO effective from the close of business hours on 23 March 2025 and will continue in his role as head of investor relations.

 

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 63.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 215.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,837.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) fell 3.32% to Rs 234.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

Syngene Intl acquires first U.S. biologics manufacturing site for $36.5 mln

Syngene Intl acquires first U.S. biologics manufacturing site for $36.5 mln

Nectar Lifesciences slumps after Mohali unit gets seven observations from EU authorities

Nectar Lifesciences slumps after Mohali unit gets seven observations from EU authorities

Barometers trade near flat line; bank shares decline

Barometers trade near flat line; bank shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon